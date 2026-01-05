Egypt to Cancel Physical Passenger Card System

Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to roll out a new passport card system at airports by the end of January 2025, aiming to speed up travel procedures and reduce waiting times for departing and arriving passengers, the minister said in a television phone interview with Sada El Balad on Sunday, 4 January.

The passport card was previously a familiar part of travel to and from Egypt. The paper form was usually handed out on flights or at airport halls and required passengers to fill in basic personal and travel details, including passport information, flight number, and destination.

Civil Aviation Minister Sameh El-Hefny said the system will simplify passport checks and improve passenger flow, particularly during peak travel periods. The move is part of a broader plan to modernize airport services and enhance travelers’ overall experience.

El-Hefny added the Cabinet recently reviewed progress on the pilot implementation of an integrated electronic visa system, which is designed to facilitate tourist entry and support Egypt’s aviation and tourism sectors.

The discussions also covered emergency visa procedures, including speeding up visa issuance for tourists upon arrival, to ensure smoother travel during periods of disruption.

As part of the plan, El-Hefny said new baggage-handling standards will be applied across Egyptian airports, with the first bag expected to reach passengers within 20 minutes of arrival and the final bag within 40 minutes, even during peak operations.

He said the government also plans to offer around 11 airports for private sector management, stressing that the move aims to improve operational efficiency rather than sell state assets. Several international alliances have expressed interest, with selections to be based on technical and operational criteria.

El-Hefny noted that Cairo International Airport is handling an average of around 106,000 passengers daily, prompting ongoing studies into future expansion, including a proposed Terminal 4.

He added that tourist destinations such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam have seen increased traffic, with flights to Marsa Alam rising by around 20 percent.

The measures come as part of Egypt’s wider push to upgrade digital infrastructure at airports, attract international traffic, and strengthen the country’s position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.