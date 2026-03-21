Egypt’s President Launches East Nile Monorail

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated on Friday 22 March the East Nile Monorail project, a major new transport link extending 56.5 kilometres from Cairo Stadium Station in Nasr City to the Control and Operations Centre in the New Administrative Capital.

The president was joined by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Transportation Kamel al-Wazir during the ceremony, marking a key milestone in Egypt’s push to modernise its transport network and adopt sustainable mobility solutions.

Following the inauguration, Al-Sisi, alongside senior officials and families of fallen Egyptian soldiers, boarded the monorail from Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque Station to the Business and Financial District Station in the New Capital. The trip passed through the R1 and R2 residential districts.

Speaking at the event, Al-Wazir said the electric-powered monorail aligns with national directives to expand environmentally friendly mass transit. He described the project as a fast, safe, and modern transportation system that will improve mobility across Greater Cairo by linking Nasr City, New Cairo, and the New Administrative Capital.

The driverless trains operate on an automated system, with the full journey from Cairo Stadium to the New Capital taking around 70 minutes.

The minister added that the project has created approximately 15,000 direct jobs in civil, electrical, and mechanical sectors, along with around 10,000 indirect job opportunities in related industries and services.

The East Nile Monorail integrates with Metro Line 3 at Cairo Stadium Station and connects with the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at the Arts and Culture City Station. Future plans include integration with Metro Line 4 at Hesham Barakat Station and Metro Line 6 at Al-Narges Station.

The system serves key destinations across Cairo and the New Capital, including universities such as Al-Azhar University, major mosques like Al-Mosheer Tantawi, Al-Fattah Al-Alim, and Masjid Misr, as well as hospitals, commercial centres, and government districts.

The project includes 40 trains, each consisting of four carriages, operating at speeds of up to 80 km/h to meet rising demand driven by urban expansion.

Stations are equipped with modern facilities, including elevators, escalators, and designated accessibility routes for people with disabilities. Major stations such as Cairo Stadium and Al-Azhar University feature two ticket halls to reduce congestion.

The system is managed through a central control and command centre in the New Capital, spanning 85 feddans and comprising 13 buildings.

Once fully operational, the monorail is expected to carry up to 500,000 passengers daily. Authorities have also introduced commercial initiatives, including leasing naming rights for some stations, to increase economic returns.

During the trip, the president was also briefed on the progress of the Green River zone project in the New Capital, which is expected to host the world’s largest central park.

The East Nile Monorail is part of a broader national strategy to enhance urban mobility and support the development of Egypt’s rapidly expanding new cities.