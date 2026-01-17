Egyptian Intelligence Chief Rashad Joins Gaza Board for Governance and Aid: White House

Chief of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS), Hassan Rashad, has joined on Friday, 16 January, the Gaza Executive Board, marking a rare regional appointment as the U.S.-led initiative to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance moves forward under President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

Major General Rashad, 59 years old, graduated from Cairo’s Military Technical College in 1990 and has worked in the Egyptian GIS since, rising through the ranks to become Deputy Director before becoming its head in 2024.

According to the White House, the Gaza Executive Board will work to strengthen governance and ensure the delivery of high-quality services aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity for Gaza’s residents, and support the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), formed on 16 January, as part of the second phase of Trump’s 20-point outline for a broader vision for stability, reconstruction, and long-term peace in the region.

The NCAG is headed by Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister known for his work in public administration and economic development, and respected as a pragmatic figure with experience navigating Gaza’s institutional and political constraints, as well as engaging with international partners.

On Saturday, 17 January, Rashad met with Sha’ath to discuss humanitarian priorities and aid delivery in Gaza. Rashad reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the committee’s work and pledged continued assistance for its operations in the territory.

Sha’ath and other committee members expressed gratitude for Egypt’s role, highlighting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s stance on preventing Palestinian displacement and protecting the Palestinian cause. They emphasized that their immediate focus is on improving living conditions in Gaza, including opening all border crossings to allow the maximum flow of humanitarian aid and essential supplies to residents.

Gaza Executive Board

Along with Rashad, members of the Gaza Executive Board include members of the Board of Peace, Steve Witkof, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Jared Kushner, a former senior adviser in the Trump administration, Sir Tony Blair, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, and Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apollo Global Management.

The Gaza Executive Board includes as well Nickolay Mladenov, a former Bulgarian foreign minister and defence minister, who will also serve as High Representative for Gaza, linking the Board to the NCAG and coordinating governance, reconstruction, and development efforts.

Turkey’s intelligence chief and Minister Hakan Fidan is also a member, along with Ali Al-Thawadi, a regional governance and development official, Reem Al-Hashimy, United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for international cooperation, Yakir Gabay, an international business leader, and Sigrid Kaag, former deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Under the plan, each board member is tasked with overseeing a specific, defined portfolio, including strengthening governance, fostering regional cooperation, supporting reconstruction, attracting investment, securing major funding, and mobilizing capital.

According to the United States, the nation remains committed to supporting the transitional framework, working with Israel, Arab partners, and the international community to advance the Comprehensive Plan.

In the coming weeks, new members of the Executive and Gaza Executive Boards are to be announced.