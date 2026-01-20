Human Trafficking Network Uncovered at Orphanage in Cairo

Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity uncovered a human trafficking network involving the director of an orphanage and a businessman accused of exploiting children under the institution’s care on Saturday, 17 January, following surprise inspections carried out by the ministry’s Judicial Control Committees.

In a statement, the ministry said the case was uncovered during one of several unannounced visits conducted months ago as part of ongoing oversight of care homes nationwide. The inspections are carried out in coordination with the Public Prosecution’s Child, Persons with Disabilities, and Elderly Protection Office within the Judicial Inspection Department.

According to the ministry, investigations revealed that the orphanage director illegally handed over four children to a businessman under the pretext of “home care,” without any legal basis or approval from the competent authorities. The businessman had financially supported some residents of the orphanage in exchange for exploiting the children for immoral purposes at his apartment in Heliopolis.

The ministry said the actions constitute a “full-fledged crime of human trafficking” under Law No. 64 of 2010 on Combating Human Trafficking, which criminalizes the transfer or exploitation of children outside legal frameworks, with harsher penalties when victims are minors or vulnerable groups.

Following the discovery, the Minister of Social Solidarity directed judicial officers to take immediate legal action. Evidence was collected, an official report was filed at Heliopolis Police Station, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

In coordination with the Prosecution and in line with its decisions, security authorities arrested the director of the orphanage and referred him for questioning. The case against both the orphanage director and the businessman has now been referred to the competent court.

The ministry said it has also taken parallel administrative measures, including referring all employees responsible for monitoring the care home to investigation, pending the imposition of maximum legal penalties if negligence or complicity is proven.

It emphasized that violations within care institutions will not be tolerated, reaffirming that the protection of children is a non-negotiable right. Authorities said regular and surprise inspections will continue nationwide, in coordination with the Public Prosecution and relevant state bodies, to prevent abuse and ensure the safety and rights of children in care.