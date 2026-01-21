At Davos, Egypt’s El-Sisi Urges Adherence to International Law

In an address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on Wednesday, 21 January, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for a renewed commitment to international law and dialogue to resolve global disputes.

His remarks came as a counterweight to a number of warnings from other world leaders about the erosion of the post-World War II global order, which refers to global bodies such as the United Nations and the international legal system.

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, el-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s role in fostering stability, even as the forum’s theme, “The Spirit of Dialogue,” highlighted the challenges of a fragmented world.

The speech came on the heels of warnings from figures like French President Emmanuel Macron, who described the world as “shifting to a world without rules,” and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who recently cautioned that selective adherence to international law is “undermining global order and setting a perilous precedent.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also spoke of a “rupture” in the international system, not merely a transition.

These sentiments echo the forum’s Global Risks Report, which identifies “geoeconomic confrontation” as the top risk for 2026.

Economic Reforms Amid Global Uncertainty

During his speech, el-Sisi outlined Egypt’s efforts to bolster its economy through fiscal discipline and private-sector incentives, despite the headwinds of regional conflicts and a volatile international landscape.

He also highlighted progress in restoring investor confidence, with incentives in renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

“Egypt has succeeded in restoring investor confidence in the Egyptian market,” the president said, noting caps on government investments to empower private enterprise. “We have set a ceiling for government investments and are exiting some public investments to make room for the private sector.”

He described Egypt’s market as “abundant with investment opportunities in various sectors” and invited global participation. “I invite the world to benefit from the opportunities available in various sectors in Egypt,” he stated.

Emphasizing collaboration, he added, “The private sector is a primary partner for the state in various economic fields.” These measures, he argued, are part of Egypt’s strategy to navigate the “geo-economic confrontation” flagged by the forum’s report.

Pushing for Peace in a Tense Region

A core theme was Egypt’s diplomatic initiatives, particularly in the Middle East, as el-Sisi urged building on the Sharm el-Sheikh summit to achieve a Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, stressing that “stability in Palestine is a fundamental pillar for peace in the Middle East.”

“We will spare no effort in cooperating with international parties to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution,” he said.

He also thanked U.S. President Trump for his regional peace efforts: “We thank President Trump’s efforts for peace in Gaza and the region.”

Extending his focus, el-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s support for stability in Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, and Somalia, affirming that its foreign policy is “based on preserving and enhancing stability.”

A Call for Dialogue and International Law

Against the backdrop of warnings about a crumbling global order, including Macron’s concerns over “imperial ambitions” and Guterres’s critique of leaders who “run roughshod over international law,” el-Sisi advocated for a return to international cooperation.

He warned that “the escalation of geopolitical conflicts undermines economic growth” and described the world as facing “grave challenges and transformations in international relations.”

“Cooperation and dialogue are the only way to achieve stability and development,” he said. “It is necessary to commit to resolving disputes through dialogue.”

In a nod to Egypt’s growing influence, el-Sisi announced that the WEF will convene in Cairo this fall, signaling opportunities for further dialogue. The address aligns with his scheduled meetings, including with Trump, amid the forum’s efforts to bridge divides in an increasingly contested world.