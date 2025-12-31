Ramadan Sobhi Sentenced to Prison for Forging Exam Documents in Egypt

A criminal court in Giza sentenced Ramadan Sobhi, a 28-year-old international football player, on Tuesday, 30 December, to one year in prison with hard labor, finding him guilty of forging official documents at a tourism and hotels institute in the Abu al-Nomros district.

The case rose from an incident in May 2025, when a man was caught taking an exam on Sobhi’s behalf. During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had received payment from the player to sit the test in his place.

The second defendant, accused of taking the exam in Sobhi’s place, received the same sentence as Sohbi. The court acquitted the third defendant, who is a security guard believed to have been involved in the case, and the fourth defendant, who remains at large and was involved in handling the registration and acquiring the documents used to commit the forgery, received a 10-year prison sentence.

Sobhy was arrested in July of this year upon returning from Turkey, where his club, Pyramids Football Club (FC), had completed a pre-season camp. The Giza Criminal Court, Circuit 30, first heard the case on 25 October, 2025, after the South Giza Prosecution referred him and three others to trial over alleged forgery. Sobhi was initially released on bail set at EGP 100,000 (USD 2,099).

Ahead of the second session on Tuesday, the court ordered Sobhi to appear in the defendants’ dock, following standard procedures for the other accused. The judges reviewed the evidence, heard defense arguments, and formally read the charges to the defendants, all of whom denied the accusations.

Sobhi began his professional career with Al-Ahly FC before moving to England in 2016, where he had stints with Stoke City and Huddersfield Town. In 2020, he returned to Egypt, joining Pyramids FC, where he became a central figure in the club, helping the team capture its first Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League title this year.