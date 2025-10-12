20 World Leaders to Convene in Egypt for Sisi-Trump Hosted Gaza Peace Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump will co-chair the “Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace” on 13 October, 2025, taking place in the Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The summit is set to bring together world leaders to unite for a common goal; ending the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and establishing a new era of peace and stability in the Middle East.

The summit follows the recent announcement of a ceasefire, marking the conclusion of a two-year war that has devastated Gaza. The ceasefire was announced on 8 October, 2025, by the U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a negotiated agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey after intensive negotiations.

Moreover, the Egyptian presidency has emphasized that the summit aims to solidify the ceasefire and to promote regional security and stability.

In the lead-up to this meeting, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in detailed discussions regarding the summit arrangements and the implementation of the initial phase of the Gaza peace agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to attend, highlighting the broad international support for the ceasefire deal and the collective commitment to peace in the region.

President Trump has expressed optimism about the peace plan, noting that the involved nations are weary of conflict and eager for resolution.

Throughout the two-year war, Gaza has suffered catastrophic civilian casualties and extensive destruction. Over 67,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives, while hundreds of thousands have been injured or displaced.

As the situation worsened, a famine was officially declared in parts of Gaza in August 2025, leaving over half a million people in acute food insecurity, facing starvation, malnutrition, and severely restricted access to aid.