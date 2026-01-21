Trump Praises El-Sisi as Leaders Meet in Davos to Discuss Gaza and GERD

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, where the two leaders underscored the strength of US-Egypt relations and discussed key regional files, including Gaza, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and broader Middle East stability.

The meeting, held during the forum which runs from 19 to 23 January under the theme “The Spirit of Dialogue,” highlighted what both sides described as a long-standing and effective partnership between Cairo and Washington.

At the outset of the talks, Trump praised his Egyptian counterpart, describing El-Sisi as a “great leader, great guy,” while stressing the close ties between the two countries. “We have a fantastic relationship with Egypt and the president will call and ask for things and we always are able to work it out. But it’s the relationship’s been very strong right from the beginning from years ago,” Trump said.

Gaza Plan and Peace Efforts

A central focus of the meeting was the Gaza plan and the next phase of efforts aimed at ending the war and stabilizing the region. El-Sisi thanked Trump for his role in advancing the plan and reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to support its implementation.

“So president, you’ve announced the second phase of the Gaza plan. This is very important that it comes forward and it it takes effect and on our part, we’ll be standing there ready to provide everything that we can to make this a success,” El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi also welcomed Egypt’s participation in the proposed peace framework related to Gaza, describing Cairo’s role as both active and committed.

“As for the council of peace (Gaza Peace Board), it is our pleasure to be on the council of of peace, the board of peace. We are very happy to be on the board of peace and we are supporting and very happy to be there backing up every effort that can bring about peace in our part of the world and globally as well,” he added.

GERD and Nile Water Security

The leaders also discussed the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Egypt considers an existential issue due to its potential impact on Nile water flows.

El-Sisi expressed appreciation for Trump’s support on the file, while Trump said he would work hard to help resolve the dispute.

The US president described the dam as “very dangerous,” stressing that it directly affects Egypt’s water security and the flow of the Nile. Trump also recalled his earlier involvement in efforts to broker an agreement and said he intends to bring the leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia together again to seek a resolution.

Middle East Stability

In broader remarks on the region, Trump asserted that peace had been achieved in the Middle East through his administration’s involvement, attributing stability to actions taken against armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as to strikes targeting Iranian nuclear capabilities.

El-Sisi arrived in Switzerland earlier this week to participate in the forum, where he also delivered a speech reaffirming that the Palestinian cause remains the foremost priority in the Middle East and a cornerstone for achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

The Davos meeting comes as Egypt continues to position itself as a key regional actor in mediation and peacebuilding efforts, particularly on Gaza and Nile water security, amid ongoing international diplomatic engagement.