Al‑Azhar Says Wives Should Be Paid for Helping Build Family Wealth

Sheikh Ahmed El‑Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, the largest Islamic institution globally, said that if a wife helps her husband earn money or grow his wealth, she should receive financial compensation if he dies or if they get divorced.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation conference on Monday, 2 February, he explained that this payment should be made before the inheritance is divided. If the exact value of her contribution is unclear, the couple or their families should agree on a fair amount.

El‑Tayyeb also emphasized that Islam does not allow unfair divorce, whether initiated by the husband or the wife, as such divorces can harm families and particularly affect children. He encouraged religious leaders to work as mediators, helping couples resolve conflicts through arbitration before any divorce is finalized.

On the topic of inheritance, he stressed that women must receive their full legal share. However, he clarified that calls for equal inheritance between men and women are inconsistent with Islamic law, which sets different shares for each gender.

The Grand Imam also addressed the issue of marriage guardianship, stating that a woman’s guardian cannot prevent her from marrying a suitable partner without a valid reason. If the guardian refuses without justification, a judge has the authority to allow the marriage.

He also highlighted that women should be allowed to travel without a male guardian as long as the journey is safe and there is no harm involved.

The issue of women’s financial and social rights after a husband’s death remains controversial. In many cases, widows struggle to claim their legal inheritance or compensation, and some are socially excluded or pressured to relinquish their claims.

Critics argue that this makes women vulnerable, particularly when they have contributed significantly to the family’s wealth or well-being, highlighting a gap between religious law in theory and the way it is applied in society.