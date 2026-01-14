Egypt Applauds U.S. Designation of Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Organization

Egypt applauded the United States’ announcement to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organization on Tuesday 13, January.

The U.S. Treasury and State Departments announced the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood’s chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt due to their perceived threats to American interests and security.

The Lebanese branch has been labeled a foreign terrorist organization (a designation that criminalizes any material support to it), while the Jordanian and Egyptian branches were identified as SDGT organizations for allegedly aiding Hamas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that these actions mark the beginning of a concerted effort to counter the group’s destabilizing activities as the designations stem from concerns over the Muslim Brotherhood’s history of terrorism and violence.

The Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928 and banned in 2013, has faced increased scrutiny and restrictions, prompting some U.S. states, like Florida and Texas, to also classify the group as a terrorist organization.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed this decision as a significant step, reflecting the immediate threat posed by the group’s extremist ideology to both regional and international security.

Additionally, Egypt expressed appreciation for the U.S. administration’s efforts to combat international terrorism, praising actions taken under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

This designation, the ministry argued, validates Egypt’s unyielding stance to preserve its national institutions against what it perceives as the Brotherhood’s attempts to hijack power and impose radical agendas.