What You Need to Know About Il Monte Galala Towers and Marina in Ain Sokhna

The Il Monte Galala Towers and Marina project, developed by Tatweer Misr at an estimated cost of EGP 50 billion (USD 1.07 billion), stands as a reflection of the government’s broader effort to expand the role of the private sector in driving economic growth, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during its launch ceremony on 9 February held at the New Administrative Capital.

“This project is a model for partnership between the state and private enterprise, aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030 to expand urban development and reach 30 million tourists annually,” he added.

Unveiled in Ain Sokhna on 9 February, the project represents a notable advance in Egypt’s broader drive to reposition the Red Sea shoreline as a destination for investment throughout the year.

The plan calls for roughly 470,000 square meters of built-up space, anchored by 10 mixed-use towers and around 2,600 residential and hotel units. An international marina, with capacity for more than 150 yachts, forms a key component. Unlike the largely seasonal resorts that have long defined Ain Sokhna, Il Monte Galala is designed to function throughout the year, an ambition supported in part by its proximity to the New Administrative Capital.

The development is an extension of Galala City, the state-led project located about 700 meters above sea level. Originally planned to help reduce congestion in Cairo, Galala City has grown into a center for education and tourism, with a university and an expanded road network. Il Monte Galala is designed to serve as the coastal component of the broader development, connecting the plateau area with new waterfront facilities

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani said in a statement that the project is a “strategic maritime gateway,” intended to draw long-term investment and support high-value tourism activities such as yachting and international conferences.

Several agreements were finalized during the event to align the project with international standards. Schneider Electric will handle the development of smart infrastructure and energy-efficiency systems, while Marriott International will manage the hospitality and serviced apartments. IGY Marinas, a U.S.-based operator, will act as the international consultant for the marina, and BCI Realty, a U.K.-based firm, will oversee the 28,000-square-meter exhibition and convention center.

Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of 2026, with a projected completion timeline of seven years, according to Tatweer Misr CEO Ahmed Shalaby. The project will be carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Housing and coordinated with the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, which will manage the marina’s technical work.