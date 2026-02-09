Google Wrapped, But Make It Egyptian: What Egypt Searched for in 2025

We all wait for Spotify Wrapped like it is a personal horoscope, our most-played songs exposed, our guilty pleasures revealed, our moods neatly summarized in slides.

But who knew Google had its own version of Wrapped? Every year, Google Trends quietly drops a data-packed recap of what we collectively obsessed over, panicked about, and passionately Googled.

In 2025, Egypt’s search history told a story that showed how Egypt is tech-forward, football-obsessed, and culturally proud.

Egypt goes all in on AI

If there is one technology Egyptians could not stop Googling in 2025, it was artificial intelligence (AI). This year marked a clear shift: AI was not just a buzzword, but a tool people actively wanted to understand and use. Specifically, Google Gemini topped AI-related searches in Egypt, reflecting widespread curiosity around generative AI, from productivity to creativity.

Searches for creative AI tools like Veo, which turn text and images into videos, and Nano Banana, a rising image-editing platform, surged throughout the year.

Whether for freelancing, content creation, or pure curiosity, Egyptians are clearly experimenting, and not just watching from the sidelines. In a country where digital skills are increasingly being encouraged, Google searches have become the first step toward future-proofing careers.

Football is still the main character

Interest in football never wanes. In 2025, football remained Egypt’s most reliable obsession, dominating the search trends.

The FIFA Club World Cup, which took place from 1 June to 13 July, triggered massive spikes, but as expected, all roads led back to Al Ahly matches.

Searches skyrocketed during matches against international opponents like Brazil’s football club Palmeiras and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, proving that when Al Ahly plays, Google feels it.

From kickoff times to squad lineups and post-match debates, Egyptians turned to search engines as their second screen.

Culture still hits close to home

Despite all the tech and tension, Egypt’s cultural heartbeat remained strong.

One of 2025’s most searched cultural moments was the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, an event that reignited national pride and global curiosity. Searches poured in for opening dates, exhibitions, and ticket details as proof that Egypt’s ancient history still commands modern attention.

Egyptian cinema and television shows also had their moment.

Amid the flood of global content on streaming platforms, Egyptians turned to Google for homegrown stories that speak their language, literally and emotionally. Local films like Siko Siko (2025) and the TV Series Al Ghawy (meaning in English, 2025) dominated entertainment-related searches.

This trend shows how audiences continue to crave local stories that feel familiar, relevant, and unapologetically Egyptian.

Search spikes around these titles were not limited to showtimes or cast lists. Viewers were Googling plot explanations, endings, soundtracks, and heated takes, turning films into full-blown social conversations.

It is the kind of engagement that signals more than casual viewing and is more of an emotional investment.

How Egypt stacks up regionally

Across the Middle East and North Africa, trends varied, from Saudi Arabia’s digital public services to the United Arab Emirates’ AI obsession and cricket fever. Yet, Egypt stood out for its balance.

While neighboring countries leaned heavily toward either tech or entertainment, Egypt’s searches blended innovation, culture, and sports into one very relatable digital footprint.

If Google Wrapped had slides, Egypt’s 2025 edition would be a mix of AI tutorials, Ahly match highlights, museum selfies, and daily gold price checks. It is a portrait of a country that is curious about the future, deeply rooted in its passions, and constantly navigating change, one search at a time.