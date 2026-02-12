Cairo Harassment Case Exposes Divide on Victim Blaming and Women’s Appearance

A viral video of a confrontation on a public bus in Cairo’s Mokattam district has sparked widespread discussions about the definition of sexual harassment, the role of verbal abuse, and the dangers of judging women based on their appearance.

The incident, involving a young woman named Maryam Shawky, led to the quick arrest of the suspected harasser. However, on Tuesday, 10 February, prosecutors ordered his release on a bail of 1,000 EGP (USD 20), pending further investigation.

The suspect has denied all accusations, and his family has announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Shawki.

Forensic experts are examining the videos, and the Public Prosecution has emphasized that the case remains under active review, with the release not indicating a dismissal of charges.

In parallel to the ongoing investigation, the case has sparked a wider conversation on social media about the nature of harassment, expanding the conversation beyond just physical acts of aggression.

Media personality Ossama Kamal expressed his frustration over the incident, stating, “It’s upsetting that in today’s world, a man still feels entitled to tell a woman, ‘look at what you’re wearing.’”

He also emphasized the need for a broader understanding of harassment, noting that it does not only involve physical aggression but can also encompass stalking and verbal abuse.

The controversy escalated further when popular mahraganat singer Hassan Shakoush weighed in during a TikTok live-stream. Commenting on Shawki’s visible lip and ear piercings, Shakoush stated that “a respectable girl wouldn’t wear things in her mouth,” implying that her appearance invited the behavior.

The remarks triggered immediate backlash, with many accusing the singer of promoting victim-blaming and outdated stereotypes about women’s modesty.

Prominent Egyptian actors quickly condemned Shakoush’s comments and expressed solidarity with Shawki. Nahed El Sebaie wrote on Instagram: “How long will we keep blaming the girl and justifying this barbaric behaviour? Leave us alone… You just lower your gaze.”

As investigations proceed, the “Bus Girl” incident, as it has been dubbed online, continues to fuel calls for greater awareness and accountability in addressing harassment in Egyptian society.

Egyptian Law on Sexual Harassment

Egypt’s Penal Code, particularly Articles 306 bis (A) and 306 bis (B) as amended in recent years (including Law No. 185 of 2023), explicitly criminalizes sexual harassment as a felony. This law recognizes harassment as not limited to physical contact but encompasses a broad range of behaviors, including verbal, gestural, and online acts.

Under Article 306 bis (A), harassment includes any sexual or obscene acts, suggestions, or innuendos, whether by gesture, word, or deed, directed at another person. It can occur in public, private, or frequented places, and via any means, including wired, wireless, electronic communication, or other tools.

This definition implies that verbal harassment (e.g., catcalling, sexual comments, or repeated unwanted advances), stalking, online harassment, or non-physical suggestive behavior qualifies as a crime if it has sexual connotations or aims to violate the victim’s modesty or obtain sexual gratification.

It shifts focus from the victim’s appearance or behavior to the perpetrator’s actions and intent.

Women’s rights advocates point out that, despite tougher anti-harassment laws introduced in recent years, social stigma often deters reporting unless cases gain public attention through viral videos.