Man Arrested After Harassment Incident on Cairo Bus Goes Viral

A man has been arrested today after videos shared by a woman named Mariam showed him verbally harassing her and following her onto a public bus in Cairo’s Al-Muqattam district on Sunday, 8 February, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

In a TikTok video that circulated widely online, Mariam said the man had harassed her twice before. In the third incident, she said he followed her from her workplace and boarded the same bus, where he continued to verbally abuse her, insult the way she dressed, questioning her clothing and calling her “rude,” and even questioned her religion, asking “what do you know about religion?” because of the way she dressed, and attempt to assault her before passengers intervened.

She added that several passengers sided with the man, insulting her and questioning her account, rather than supporting her.

According to the Interior Ministry, investigations found that the woman was leaving her workplace when the man verbally harassed her and followed her onto the bus. Video footage she recorded shows the man smiling, verbally attacking her, commenting on her clothing.

The suspect, identified as a labourer from Dakahlia Governorate, was arrested today. When questioned, he denied committing the incident or knowing the woman.

Legal procedures have been taken, and the Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the case.

Incidents of public harassment continue to spark debate in Egypt, particularly after several cases in recent months were captured on video and shared online. A month earlier, another video circulated showing an elderly man confronting a young woman on a Cairo Metro carriage, shouting at her over the way she was sitting and verbally harassing her in front of passengers.