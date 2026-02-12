Bad Bunny’s headline performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show has received widespread acclaim for its cultural significance, especially in the context of increasing xenophobia and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Cultural experts have described the performance as a pivotal moment, calling it a powerful shift that could reshape America’s cultural landscape.

Among the standout moments was a heartfelt segment recreating the artist’s early dreams, featuring a young child actor receiving a Grammy trophy from Bad Bunny himself.

The child in question is Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a 5-year-old actor and model based in California with Egyptian and Argentinian heritage. Dressed in a striped polo shirt and seated on the field, Ramadan portrayed a young version of Bad Bunny watching his future success unfold on a vintage television screen.

The appearance resonated strongly in Egypt, where social media users expressed pride in seeing Egyptian representation on one of the world’s largest stages.

After the show, Lincoln’s family shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for the opportunity and voicing their support for Liam and other immigrants during the ongoing federal crackdown.

“It was an emotional and unforgettable day being cast as the young Benito — a powerful moment where the future presents the past with a Grammy,” they wrote, referring to the artist by his first name. “It’s a reminder that dreams really do come true and that it’s never too early to dream big.”

This moment of cross-cultural visibility shows the growing global influence of diverse identities in mainstream entertainment.

Bad Bunny’s career trajectory serves as a parallel to this moment of cultural representation. His rise to global superstardom has been driven by an authentic embrace of his Puerto Rican identity, including his native language, cultural references, and personal narrative, elements he has consistently refused to dilute for broader appeal.