Roblox Open to Talks Following Egypt Ban Over Safety Concerns

Roblox, a US based video game company, announced on Friday 6 February their willingness to talk with Egyptian authorities regarding the country blocking their online gaming platform, citing concerns over child safety and digital content regulation.

In a statement, the US-based company said it aims to provide “the best possible experience” for Egypt’s gaming and content-creator community and remains committed to offering a safe and positive environment for learning, creativity, and play. Roblox added that it regularly cooperates with authorities worldwide to develop solutions aligned with local values and user-safety standards, and welcomed cooperation with Egyptian regulators.

The company stressed that safety remains its highest priority, pointing out that users are not allowed to share images or videos within chat functions. It said it makes significant investments in sophisticated detection tools and maintains round-the-clock human moderation to detect and prevent inappropriate content or conduct. While acknowledging that no system is flawless, Roblox also said it has built a robust safety framework and continues to introduce additional protective measures.

The company added that it rolled out more than 145 safety-focused updates in 2025 alone. Among them was a requirement for age estimation to access chat features, a move Roblox said was intended to reduce interactions between minors and adults and marked a first among major online platforms.

Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) directed blocking the platform beginning Wednesday, 4 February, in coordination with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA). The move followed a proposal by Senator Walaa Radwan, who urged stricter monitoring of Roblox over concerns about possible risks to children and teenagers.

According to the SCMR, the decision forms part of wider government efforts to regulate digital platforms and enhance online protections for minors. Earlier this week, Egypt’s cabinet reviewed steps to shield children from harmful content on social media and online gaming services, while the House of Representatives said it would examine draft legislation governing children’s use of social media platforms.

The steps follow President AbdelFattah Al-Sisi’s instructions to review British and Australian laws that restrict children’s access to social media platforms.

Egypt’s decision comes amid growing international momentum to impose stricter regulations on digital platforms. France has passed legislation banning children under 15 from using social media, while Spain has unveiled plans to limit access for users younger than 16. In recent remarks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez characterized the online space as a “wild west” for children and urged tougher enforcement, including compulsory age-verification systems and greater executive responsibility for harmful content.

Other countries, such as France, Malaysia, and Denmark, are also exploring or drafting comparable policies, fueled by growing concerns about online abuse, mental health effects, and social media addiction among younger audiences.

Launched in 2006, Roblox allows users to play games and create interactive experiences using built-in development tools and has become one of the world’s most popular platforms among children and teenagers.