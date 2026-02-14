Truecaller Partners With Nile to Expand Verified Business Calling in Egypt

The Swedish communication application, Truecaller, announced on Thursday, 12 February, that it had formed a strategic partnership with Nile, an Egyptian telecommunications and information technology provider, to expand the reach of its customer experience solutions across Egypt, as businesses grapple with growing consumer distrust of calls from unknown numbers.

The agreement will enable Egyptian companies to verify the authenticity of their outbound calls, a move the firms say is designed to curb fraud, reduce financial losses, and restore confidence in voice communications in one of the region’s largest markets.

Under the agreement, Nile, which was founded in 1999 and provides integrated telecommunications and information technology solutions in Egypt, will incorporate Truecaller’s customer experience tools into its portfolio for clients in industries such as banking, retail, and automotive.

The offerings include Verified Business Caller ID, which confirms the identity of corporate callers; Call Reason, which explains the purpose of an incoming call; as well as Call Me Back, Video Caller ID, and user feedback features.

The companies said the combined services are designed to help consumers quickly identify legitimate businesses and understand the reason for contact, while fostering more transparent, two-way communication and reducing the likelihood of missed calls.

“In a market where trust is paramount, our collaboration with Nile will empower Egyptian businesses with the tools to communicate more transparently and confidently,” Priyam Bose, global head of go-to-market and developer products at Truecaller, said.

He added that working with Nile would help strengthen brand reputation and customer engagement while protecting consumers from call-related scams.

Karim Soliman, chief executive of Nile, said the collaboration underscored his company’s commitment to secure communications. He added, “By bringing Truecaller’s Customer Experience solutions to our enterprise clients, we are enabling businesses to connect with their customers more transparently, reduce fraud risks, and deliver more meaningful interactions.”