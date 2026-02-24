President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Strengthen Ties During Ramadan Visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Monday, 23 February, where they discussed key regional issues and celebrated the spirit of Ramadan.

The meeting commenced with an official welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally greeted the Egyptian leader.

In a statement, Ambassador Mohamed Shenawy, spokesperson for the presidency, conveyed President Al-Sisi’s gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Kingdom.

The President also took the opportunity to send his regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and congratulated the Crown Prince on the recent observance of Saudi Arabia’s Foundation Day, wishing for the Kingdom’s continued prosperity.

During their discussions, President Al-Sisi highlighted the significant advancements in Egyptian-Saudi relations and stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The leaders also addressed pressing issues surrounding the Gaza Strip, focusing on the need for all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and the implementation of former President Trump’s peace plan.

Emphasizing the urgency of facilitating humanitarian aid access to the region, they acknowledged the importance of expediting recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Both leaders then rejected any attempts at displacing the Palestinian people and reiterated the importance of avoiding escalation and fostering dialogue as a means to resolve crises.

The evening culminated in a Ramadan Iftar, and following the gathering, the Crown Prince personally escorted President Al-Sisi to the airport, symbolizing the deepening ties between the two nations.