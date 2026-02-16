//Skip to content
Shops and Cafés to Stay Open Until 2AM Throughout Ramadan and Eid in Egypt

February 16, 2026
Egypt will allow shops, restaurants, and cafés to remain open until 2:00 AM throughout Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, extending regular winter closing hours, the Ministry of Local Development and Environment announced today.

In a statement, Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Environment, said the decision will take effect from Wednesday,18 February 2026, and remain in place until the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Under the new schedule, shops, malls, restaurants, and cafés will close daily at 2:00 AM, while takeaway and home delivery services will continue to operate 24 hours a day. 

Essential services, including grocery stores, supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, and wholesale markets, are exempt from the closing times to ensure the availability of basic goods during the holy month.

Awad said the measures aim to balance economic activity with public comfort during Ramadan and Eid, adding that governorates have been instructed to intensify inspections and ensure compliance across all establishments.

Ramadan is marked by increased nighttime activity across Egypt, with families and friends gathering after iftar and late into the night. Demand for food, retail, and services typically rises during the holy month, prompting authorities to adjust working hours annually to accommodate social and economic activity while maintaining public order.

