Egyptians Among Dozens Injured in UAE Iran Attacks

Three people have been killed and dozens injured in Iranian strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates’ air defences have intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones since Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes on February 28, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

According to the official statement, 152 of the ballistic missiles were destroyed in the air while 13 fell into the sea. Both cruise missiles were detected and neutralised. Of the 541 drones tracked, 506 were shot down, but 35 reached UAE territory, causing material damage to civilian properties and infrastructure in scattered areas, including parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The falling debris from intercepted projectiles resulted in three fatalities, all foreign workers of Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 cases of minor injuries.

Those injured include nationals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan backgrounds.

Egyptian nationals were confirmed among the dozens hurt, though the Ministry did not release a breakdown by specific nationality or the exact number of Egyptians affected. Medical teams provided immediate treatment, with all reported injuries described as minor.

The attacks form part of Iran’s broader retaliation following recent US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. UAE authorities said air-defence operations continued throughout Sunday, with additional interceptions reported in the preceding 24 hours.

Civil defence teams and emergency services are assessing damage and assisting affected residents. The Ministry of Defence reiterated that the country’s advanced air-defence systems remain on high alert.

No further details on the scale of property damage or specific locations beyond general references to civilian areas have been released.

Egypt Activates Support for Nationals

Egypt has moved swiftly to protect its citizens abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the immediate activation of a 24/7 emergency WhatsApp hotline (+20 122 855 0000) for Egyptian nationals in the Gulf and across the region.

A dedicated task force under the Consular Affairs Sector has been formed to monitor developments and respond to safety inquiries round-the-clock. Egyptian embassies in affected countries have been placed on high alert, with instructions to reactivate emergency hotlines and provide all necessary consular support.

Authorities are advising Egyptian citizens in the UAE and neighbouring states to exercise extreme caution, follow local security instructions, and contact the hotline immediately if they require assistance.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has held urgent telephone calls with Gulf leaders, reiterating Egypt’s call for de-escalation and full respect for Arab sovereignty.