Egypt’s New Administrative Capital Officially Renamed ‘The New Capital’

Egypt’s Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has announced that the New Administrative Capital will now be officially referred to as The New Capital in all formal correspondence and government communications.

The New Capital is designed as a smart, sustainable city featuring residential districts, educational and healthcare facilities, mosques, artificial lakes, and 40,000 hotel rooms. Plans also include a major theme park, solar energy farms spanning 91 square kilometers, an electric railway connecting it to Cairo, and a new international airport.

Serving as Egypt’s new administrative hub, the city hosts government ministries, parliament, foreign embassies, and key national landmarks such as Misr Mosque and the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ. It also includes residential neighborhoods, universities, and a central business district anchored by Africa’s tallest tower.

The rebranding marks another step in Egypt’s ongoing efforts to position the city as a symbol of modern governance and urban expansion.

The New Capital project was first announced in 2015 under President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, with construction beginning in 2016. The city was designed to ease pressure on overcrowded Cairo by relocating government offices, embassies, parliament, and ministries to a new, modern hub east of the capital.