Urgent Trial Ordered for Swimming Officials Over Death of 12-Year-Old at National Championship

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has ordered an urgent criminal trial for senior officials at the Egyptian Swimming Federation and members of the rescue team over the death of 12-year-old swimmer Youssef Abdel-Malek on Monday, 22 December, who drowned during a national championship after going unnoticed in the pool.

In a statement, the prosecution said the trial is set to begin on Thursday, 25 December, with those referred including the federation’s president and board members, its executive director, the head of the competitions committee, the tournament director, the chief referee, and three members of the rescue team.

The defendants are charged with negligence and serious dereliction of duty in connection with the child’s death, in violation of their professional responsibilities.

Forensic and pathological examinations found that Abdel-Malek did not suffer from any medical conditions and had not taken stimulants or narcotics. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to drowning.

Investigators said the child lost consciousness after completing his race, fell to the bottom of the pool, and remained submerged long enough for water to enter his lungs and airways, leading to cardiac arrest and complete respiratory failure. A forensic doctor said the medical procedures carried out after he was pulled from the pool were appropriate, but that the prolonged time underwater made resuscitation unsuccessful.

The incident occurred during the Under-12 National Swimming Championship at the Cairo International Stadium on 3 December. Eyewitnesses said Abdel-Malek, who competed for Al-Zohour Sporting Club, completed his 50-metre backstroke race before fainting and sinking to the bottom of the pool.

Footage reviewed by prosecutors showed that he remained underwater for three minutes and 34 seconds before being noticed at the start of the next relay race. Parents at the event reported that lifeguards and lane timekeepers were not at their posts and that no defibrillator was available on-site, delaying rescue efforts.

The Public Prosecution stated that inspections of the venue found no functioning surveillance cameras. However, investigators seized the swimmer’s medical file and an unedited video recording from the Egyptian Swimming Federation documenting the incident.

The federation and Al-Zohour Sporting Club violated the Sports Law and the Medical Code for Athletes, including mandatory pre-competition medical checks, according to a committee formed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The case has sparked widespread public anger and renewed scrutiny over safety standards and oversight at sporting events in Egypt.