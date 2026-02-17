Planning Your Ramadan Commute? Here’s the Cairo Metro Schedule

The Cairo Metro is implementing changes during Ramadan to accommodate the shifting demands of passengers during the holy month. The changes include extended hours for all lines (see details below) as well as increased train frequency at peak times, starting this Thursday, February 19. The Transport Authority also confirmed that headway times (the time between trains) will be reduced to 4.30 minutes in the hours immediately preceding iftar. These changes aim to alleviate overcrowding for commuters heading home during one of the busiest times of the year and are a direct response to commuter feedback from last Ramadan. The new hours are as follows: Line 1 (Helwan to New Marg) First Train: 5:15 am from Helwan and New Marg. Last Train: 12:15 am from Helwan and New Marg. Line 2 (Shubra El Kheima to El Mounib) First train: 5:15 am from Shubra El Kheima and El Mounib. Last train from Shubra El Kheima: 12:30 am. Last train from El Mounib: 12:40 am. Line 3 (Adly Mansour to Cairo University or Rod El Farag Corridor) Adly Mansour to Cairo University First train: 5:15 AM. Last train from Adly Mansour: 12:06 AM….



Hi guest,

You've read all of your free articles.

Subscribe now to support independent journalism and to enjoy:

Unlimited access to all our articles

Exclusive events and offers

First access to new premium newsletters

Ability to comment on articles

Full user profile Subscribe