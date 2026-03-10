Egypt Raises Fuel Prices by Up to 17 Percent

Egypt has increased the prices of several fuel products by EGP 3 (USD 0.58), according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. The new pricing took effect at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 March.

Under the updated rates, 95-octane gasoline now costs EGP 24 (USD 0.46) per litre, while 92-octane gasoline is priced at EGP 22.25 (USD 0.43) per litre and 80-octane gasoline at EGP 20.75 (USD 0.40) per litre.

Diesel, one of the most widely used fuels in the country, rose to EGP 20.5 (USD 0.39) per litre. The price of natural gas used to fuel vehicles also increased to EGP 13 (USD 0.25) per cubic metre.

The decision also included higher prices for household butane cylinders, with the 12.5-kilogram cylinder now priced at EGP 275 (USD 5.29) and the 25-kilogram cylinder at EGP 550 (USD 10.58).

In its statement, the ministry said the price adjustments come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions that have pushed up global energy costs, including higher import, production, and shipping expenses.

It added that the government is continuing efforts to boost domestic oil and gas production and encourage investment in exploration activities to reduce reliance on imports.

Egypt has gradually reduced fuel subsidies in recent years as part of economic reforms linked to agreements with the International Monetary Fund, which has encouraged the government to adjust energy prices while expanding social protection programs. The Egyptian pound has also recently weakened, crossing EGP 52 against the United States dollar, adding further pressure on import costs, including energy.