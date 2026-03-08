Egypt is Broadly Safe for Tourists, Says Travel Advisory

Egypt is broadly considered safe for tourists, despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as outlined in a recent analysis by The Times on Friday, 6 March.

The report found that popular locations, including Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, and Red Sea resorts such as Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, remain open and considered safe for travellers.

Authorities in the UK have not changed their core travel advice for these destinations, even as regional conflict raised concerns about security and flight disruptions.

Egypt’s airspace remains open, although flights may be affected by disruptions in neighbouring countries. Travellers are still encouraged to stay alert and avoid large political gatherings, particularly during public holidays or periods of unrest.

However, officials continue to warn against travel to certain areas of the country. These include the North Sinai governorate, areas near the Libyan border, and parts of the Western Desert and northern South Sinai, where governments advise against travel or recommend essential travel only due to security concerns.

The U.S. Department of State currently places Egypt under a Level 2 advisory, meaning travellers should “exercise increased caution” because of risks including terrorism and crime.

The warning does not prohibit travel but recommends heightened awareness and avoiding restricted regions such as the Sinai Peninsula.

Travel guidance comes amid heightened instability in parts of the Middle East following escalating military conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Despite this wider turmoil, Egypt has been described as one of the more stable destinations in the region, with tourism hubs continuing to operate normally.