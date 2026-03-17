Major Discovery at Athribis: Uncovering 13,000 Ancient Ostraca

On 11 March, a joint Egyptian-German archaeological mission uncovered approximately 13,000 inscribed pottery fragments, known as ostraca, at the ancient site of Athribis located in Sohag Governorate, Upper Egypt. This discovery, announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, provides invaluable insights into the social, economic, and religious fabric of ancient Egyptian life. The mission, a collaboration between Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and the University of Tübingen, has enriched the archaeological record, bringing the total number of ostraca found at Athribis to around 43,000 since excavations began in 2005. This total sets a new global record for the largest quantity of ostraca found at a single archaeological site, surpassing previous discoveries at renowned locations such as the workers’ village of Deir el-Medina, which has been extensively studied for over two centuries. The ostraca, fragments of ancient pottery, served as economical writing surfaces for various purposes, including administrative documentation, educational exercises, and religious texts. Preliminary analysis indicates that 60 to 75 percent of the newly discovered ostraca are inscribed in Demotic script, while 15 to 30 percent feature Greek writings. Additionally, a smaller portion includes Hieratic, Hieroglyphic, Coptic,…



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