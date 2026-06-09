Egypt’s Garment Industry Records Strong Export Growth in Early 2026

Egypt’s ready-made garment exports increased by 15 percent during the first four months of 2026, reaching USD 1.15 billion (EGP 59.8 billion) compared to USD 1 billion (EGP 52.1 billion) during the same period last year, according to new figures released by the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AEC) on Monday, 8 June.

April recorded the strongest monthly performance so far this year, with exports rising by 33 percent year-on-year to USD 287 million (EGP 14.9 billion), up from USD 216 million (EGP 11.3 billion) in April 2025.

The United States remained the largest destination for Egyptian garment exports, with shipments increasing by 13 percent to USD 429 million (EGP 22.4 billion) between January and April.

Exports to European markets also grew significantly, rising by 29 percent to USD 512 million (EGP 26.7 billion).

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the Apparel Export Council of Egypt, said the growth reflects increasing demand for Egyptian-made garments and the sector’s growing competitiveness in international markets.

Marzouk added that the council aims to expand Egypt’s presence in key markets, particularly in Europe and North America, while also exploring new opportunities across Africa.

He said the sector is targeting exports of around USD 4.4 billion (EGP 229.2 billion) by the end of 2026, which would mark the highest annual export level in the history of Egypt’s ready-made garments industry.

The ready-made garments sector is a major contributor to Egypt’s economy, accounting for around 12 percent of non-petroleum exports and employing more than 1.5 million workers directly, according to industry data. In recent years, Egypt has sought to attract new textile and apparel investments and expand manufacturing capacity as part of efforts to strengthen exports and position the country as a regional production hub.