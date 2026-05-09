Egypt Announced Monorail Ticket Prices

Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced on Friday 8 May ticket prices for the newly launched East Nile Monorail linking El-Mosheer Tantawy Station to the New Administrative Capital, with fares taking effect on Saturday 9 May after three days of free rides for passengers.

The first operational phase links eastern Cairo with the New Administrative Capital, offering commuters a new high-speed transit option aimed primarily at government employees and residents travelling between the two urban centres.

Under the newly announced pricing structure, the 22-station line has been divided into four fare zones. A journey covering up to five stations will cost EGP 20, while trips spanning 10 stations are priced at EGP 40. Passengers travelling through 15 stations will pay EGP 55, and a full-line journey across the entire route will cost EGP 80.

Senior citizens above 60 years old and passengers with disabilities will receive a 50 percent discount across all zones, reducing the maximum fare for a full trip to EGP 40.

The ministry also introduced discounted subscription packages designed to encourage regular commuters to use the new system. Weekly, monthly, and quarterly passes offer approximately half-price travel compared with standard ticket costs.

A weekly pass, valid for 14 rides over two weeks, ranges from EGP 140 for one zone to EGP 560 for the entire route. Monthly subscriptions, covering 60 trips over 60 days, cost between EGP 600 and EGP 2,400 depending on distance travelled. Quarterly passes, valid for 180 trips, range from EGP 1,800 to EGP 7,200.

By comparison, Cairo Metro tickets currently range from EGP 8 for up to nine stations, EGP 10 for up to 16 stations, EGP 15 for up to 23 stations, and EGP 20 for journeys exceeding 23 stations.

Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir joined passengers aboard the inaugural service on Wednesday as crowds gathered to experience Egypt’s first driverless monorail system. The line currently operates daily between 6 am and 6 pm.

The second phase of the project, extending westward to Stadium Station in Nasr City, is expected to open next month. Once fully completed, the East Nile Monorail will stretch 56.5 kilometres from Nasr City to the New Administrative Capital.

A second route, the West Nile Monorail, is also under construction and will connect Mohandesseen with 6th of October City across a 42-kilometre corridor.

The two monorail systems together are expected to span nearly 100 kilometres and include 35 stations, forming a major component of Greater Cairo’s evolving integrated transportation network.