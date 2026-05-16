Egypt Shines at Sanda World Cup With a Three-Medal Triumph in China

Egypt’s national Wushu Kung Fu team delivered a standout performance at the 11th Sanda World Cup, which was held from 11 May until 16 May in Macau, China, securing three medals in one of the sport’s most prestigious international competitions.

Leading the Egyptian charge was wushu player Hosseiny Wahdan, who captured the gold medal in the 85kg category after a dominant run through the tournament. Wahdan defeated Russia’s champion in the semi-finals before overcoming Romania’s top fighter in the final to claim first place on 14 May.

The victory marks Wahdan’s third major international title in recent years, following his gold-medal triumphs at the 2025 World Games in China and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His latest achievement further cements his reputation as one of Egypt’s leading combat sports athletes.

Egypt also celebrated a second gold medal through world champion Ahmed Abdel Hamid Shalaby, who produced a commanding performance to defeat Kazakhstan’s fighter in the open weight final.

Meanwhile, Menatallah Mohamed Hassan secured the silver medal after a hard-fought final against China’s champion, showing resilience and determination throughout the competition.

Egyptian fighter Ali Nasser Ahmed also represented the national team strongly before suffering a foot injury during his bout, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament and begin medical treatment.

The Sanda World Cup brought together elite fighters from around the globe in one of the sport’s most competitive championships. Egypt participated with a four-athlete delegation comprising Hosseiny Wahdan, Ahmed Abdel Hamid Shalaby, Ali Nasser Ahmed, and Menatallah Mohamed Hassan.

The delegation was headed by Colonel Kilani Farouk, while the technical staff included coaches Moataz Rady and Ashraf Khatab, alongside international referee Walid Abu Haisa.

Sherif Moustafa, President of the African, Arab, and Egyptian Wushu Kung Fu Federations and Vice President of the International Wushu Federation, oversaw the team’s participation and provided full support to the athletes throughout the tournament.

Egypt’s four-medal haul highlights the country’s growing presence in international martial arts and reflects the continued rise of Egyptian athletes on the global sanda stage.