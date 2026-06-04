Egypt Condemns Iranian Attack on Kuwait International Airport

Egypt condemned an attack targeting Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, 3 June, describing it as a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the Gulf region.

According to a statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the attack resulted in injuries and significant damage to airport facilities. The ministry said the incident constituted a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Egypt expressed its solidarity with Kuwait and affirmed its support for measures taken by the country to safeguard its security, territory, and critical infrastructure.

The statement also reiterated Egypt’s position that the security and stability of Gulf states are an essential component of Arab national security, while rejecting any actions that undermine state sovereignty or regional stability.

The condemnation came after reports that Kuwait International Airport was targeted in an attack that forced a temporary disruption of operations and raised concerns about escalating tensions across the Gulf.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and several countries in the region, following months of military exchanges and growing concerns over the security of critical infrastructure and transportation hubs across the Gulf.