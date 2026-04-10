Egypt Extends Operating Hours to 11pm Until 27 April

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Thursday, 9 April, that shops and restaurants across Egypt will be allowed to remain open until 11pm, starting Friday, 10 April, and continuing through 27 April. The decision comes as the country observes a period that includes the Coptic Easter holidays and Sham El-Nessim, during which the government has already granted a paid holiday to the private sector on 13 April. It aims to accommodate increased consumer activity, family outings, and tourism-related demand during this festive season. Under the temporary extension, commercial venues that normally follow winter operating schedules, typically closing earlier in the evening, will now operate later. This adjustment is expected to benefit retailers, restaurant owners, and the broader hospitality sector by boosting evening sales and supporting economic activity. Business owners and citizens have previously called for more flexible closing times, especially on weekends and holidays, noting that many Egyptians prefer dining out or shopping later in the evening. Similar extensions have been implemented in past years to ease pressure on businesses facing economic challenges. An informed government source recently revealed that the early closure measures had already delivered noticeable savings….



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