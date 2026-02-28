Egypt Calls for Restraint as Iran Targets Gulf Countries Following US-Israel Attacks

Egypt has issued a series of high-level statements and diplomatic engagements addressing the escalation triggered by joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliatory attacks targeting Gulf countries.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held urgent phone calls on Saturday, 28 February, with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan to discuss the rapidly unfolding developments.

According to official statements from the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s full solidarity with these states and stressed the serious risks posed to regional security and stability.

The presidency stated that Egypt rejects any violations of Arab states’ sovereignty and warned that continued escalation would deepen instability across the Middle East. Cairo emphasised that political dialogue and diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path to contain the crisis.

Regional Military Escalation

The latest confrontation began following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, which US and Israeli officials described as targeting security and military facilities. Tehran condemned the strikes as an act of aggression and responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli positions as well as US military facilities across parts of the Gulf.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes reportedly targeted sites in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and other Gulf countries, prompting widespread air defence responses. Several Gulf states reported intercepting projectiles, while condemning the attacks as violations of their sovereignty and international law.

The escalation has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, particularly as Gulf states host key US military bases and strategic infrastructure.

Egypt’s Diplomatic Position

In its official statements, Egypt stressed the importance of protecting Arab national security and preventing further deterioration. El-Sisi’s calls with Gulf and regional leaders focused on coordination, de escalation efforts, and preserving stability.

Cairo reiterated its long standing position that military confrontation will only widen the crisis and that dialogue remains essential. Egyptian officials have called for restraint from all parties and urged a return to negotiations to avoid further destabilisation.

Precautionary Measures

In parallel with diplomatic outreach, Egyptian authorities took precautionary steps amid regional airspace disruptions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued advisories and confirmed readiness to handle potential flight diversions resulting from the conflict.

Egypt has maintained close monitoring of developments given the economic, political, and security implications of further escalation across the region.

The unfolding events come at a time of already heightened tensions across the Middle East. Observers warn that sustained military exchanges risk drawing additional actors into confrontation and destabilising an already fragile regional order.