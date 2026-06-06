Gaza Ceasefire Talks Resume in Cairo

A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Friday 5 June for a new round of talks with Egyptian mediators aimed at advancing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and discussing a possible transition to its next phase.

The delegation, led by Hamas Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, is expected to hold meetings with Egyptian officials and other mediators over several days. Discussions are expected to focus on completing the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire, addressing reported violations of the agreement, and exploring mechanisms for moving toward a second phase.

The talks come amid continued tensions in Gaza despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. Key issues remain unresolved, including Hamas’ future role, calls by Israel for the group’s disarmament, and questions surrounding Israeli military withdrawals from parts of the enclave. Negotiations on these issues have remained stalled for months.

Meanwhile, violence has continued on the ground. On 4 June, Gaza health officials reported that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes, including five members of the same family. Several others were injured in attacks on residential buildings in Gaza City. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes.

The previous day on 3 June, Palestinian health officials reported that three Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli strikes in central Gaza, including two brothers in the Maghazi refugee camp. Israel said one of the strikes targeted a person deemed suspicious near Israeli forces operating in a controlled area.

The renewed Cairo talks highlight Egypt’s continued role, alongside Qatar and the United States, in efforts to preserve the ceasefire and prevent a return to full-scale fighting, even as violence and political disagreements continue to complicate the path toward a longer-term agreement.

The conflict was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which Israeli authorities say killed about 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of 251 hostages. Since the start of the war, Gaza health authorities have reported more than 71,000 Palestinian deaths and over 170,000 injuries, while the conflict has caused widespread destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip.