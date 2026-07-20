Hany Shenouda, Architect of Modern Egyptian Pop, Dies at 83

Egypt has lost one of its most influential musical pioneers. Legendary composer, arranger, and producer Hany Shenouda died on Monday, 20 July, at the age of 83.

Born in 1943, Shenouda is best remembered for founding the band Al-Masryeen in 1977. At a time when Arabic popular music was dominated by traditional orchestral arrangements, the group introduced Western pop, rock, and funk influences while maintaining an Egyptian identity.

Their fresh sound and socially conscious lyrics helped redefine Arabic pop music and opened the door for a new generation of performers.

Throughout his prolific career, Shenouda composed more than 900 songs for some of the Arab world’s biggest stars, including Abdel Halim Hafez, Nagat, Ahmed Adaweya, and Mona Aziz. Beyond songwriting, he became one of Egypt’s most sought-after arrangers and producers, recognized for his ability to modernize traditional melodies without sacrificing their emotional depth.

His influence extended well beyond the recording studio. Shenouda composed memorable film scores for numerous Egyptian classics, particularly collaborations with actor Adel Emam, including El-Mashbouh (The Suspect, 1981) and Shams El-Zanaty (Sun of the Zanati, 1991).