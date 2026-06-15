El-Sisi to Attend G7 Summit in France

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, set to take place in Évian, France, from 15 to 17 June, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency on Sunday, 14 June.

The G7 is an informal bloc comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The group meets annually to discuss major global economic and political issues, regularly inviting a number of partner countries and international organizations to participate in its discussions.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, this year’s summit will address a range of topics, including strengthening global economic growth, resolving international geopolitical crises and their impact on trade, energy, and supply chains, and accelerating progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Discussions are also expected to focus on international cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

El-Sisi is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including talks with US President Donald Trump.

The presidency said Egypt’s participation reflects the country’s role in supporting development and stability efforts across the Middle East.

This will be El-Sisi’s second participation in a G7 summit. He previously attended the 2019 summit in Biarritz, France, during Egypt’s presidency of the African Union.