Egypt Hold Belgium to 1-1 Draw in 2026 World Cup Opener

Egypt began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Belgium on Monday, 15 June, at Lumen Field in Seattle, earning a valuable point in their opening Group G match.

Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs the lead in the 19th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box after a well-worked assist from Mohamed Salah, before Belgium equalised in the second half through a Mohamed Hany own goal following pressure from substitute Romelu Lukaku.

The result does not end Egypt’s long wait for a first-ever World Cup finals victory, but it gives Hossam Hassan’s side a strong platform in a difficult group that also includes New Zealand and Iran. Egypt will face New Zealand next at BC Place in Vancouver on 22 June Cairo time where they will be hoping for their first ever World Cup win.

Belgium entered the match as favourites, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard, Thibaut Courtois, and Lukaku among the leading names in their squad. Egypt, however, started with confidence, pressing early and attempting to control possession through short passes in midfield.

De Bruyne nearly opened the scoring in the seventh minute, sending a powerful effort just wide of the left post, but Egypt responded with discipline and structure. Marwan Attia was booked in the 12th minute, while Timothy Castagne received a yellow card two minutes later for a foul on Salah.

Egypt’s breakthrough arrived five minutes later. Salah found Ashour outside the area, and the midfielder fired a fierce shot past Courtois to give Egypt a 1-0 lead and spark celebrations among Egyptian supporters in Seattle and back home.

Belgium pushed for an equaliser, dominating spells of possession, but Egypt’s defence remained compact. Ahmed Fattouh was booked in the 34th minute for stopping a Belgian counter-attack, moments after Mostafa Ziko had come close to doubling Egypt’s lead with a strong low effort that forced Courtois into action.

The Pharaohs had another golden chance before halftime when Omar Marmoush broke through one-on-one with Courtois in stoppage time, but the Belgian goalkeeper blocked his effort. Moments earlier, Doku had missed a major opportunity for Belgium, firing over the bar from close range.

Egypt went into halftime 1-0 ahead after a disciplined and brave first-half performance, but Belgium returned from the break with greater urgency.

Hassan’s side still had chances to extend the lead. In the 48th minute, Ziko and Marmoush both saw efforts blocked inside the box, while Salah’s close-range header in the 55th minute was saved by Courtois before Ashour fired the rebound over.

Belgium’s best spell came shortly after. De Bruyne struck the post from a dangerous free kick in the 53rd minute and later forced Mostafa Shobeir into a strong save as Belgium increased the pressure.

The equaliser arrived in the 66th minute, seconds after Lukaku came on for Charles De Ketelaere. A dangerous Belgian attack from the right caused confusion inside Egypt’s box, with Hany ultimately turning the ball into his own net under pressure as Lukaku challenged for the cross.

Egypt made several changes after the equaliser, with Rami Rabia replacing Ashour in the 71st minute, before Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Hamza Abdelkarim came on for Ziko and Salah in the 76th minute.

Belgium continued to search for a winner, but Egypt’s backline held firm. Shobeir produced another important save late in the match, while Hamdi Fathi and Yasser Ibrahim were repeatedly called into action to block Belgian efforts inside the area.

Despite the disappointment of conceding in the second half, Egypt will take encouragement from a resilient performance against one of Group G’s strongest sides.

The Pharaohs now turn their attention to New Zealand, knowing a win in their second match could put them in a strong position to challenge for a historic place in the knockout stage.