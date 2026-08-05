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Naomi Campbell to Headline Exclusive Event on Egypt’s North Coast

August 5, 2026
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British supermodel Naomi Campbell is set to return to Egypt on 13 August, headlining an exclusive invitation-only fashion event at D-Bay on the North Coast.

Campbell is widely regarded as one of the most influential supermodels in fashion history, becoming one of the first Black models to achieve global supermodel status and appearing on the covers of hundreds of magazines throughout her career.

Organized by Tatweer Misr in collaboration with Vogue Arabia, the event will bring together figures from the fashion, culture, business, and entertainment industries, with D-Bay positioned as a luxury lifestyle destination.

Guests will also enjoy live performances by Egyptian electronic music artists Adrop and Gawdat. The event is produced by Blue Experience in partnership with Maison Pyramide.

Campbell, one of the world’s most recognizable fashion icons, last visited Egypt in January 2021. During the trip, she became the first visitor to tour a newly uncovered archaeological discovery announced in 2021 before traveling across southern Egypt, including Luxor, Aswan, and Nubia. 

 

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