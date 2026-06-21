Why Coffee Prices Are Becoming a Daily Conversation in Egypt

When an Egyptian woman shared online that she had been charged extra to have her coffee blended instead of served over ice, the complaint sparked a broader discussion about café culture in Egypt. The fee itself was relatively small, but it raised questions about where cafés draw the line between reasonable customisation charges and unnecessary extras.

Across social media, customers have shared similar complaints. Some say they have been charged extra for switching to skimmed milk, despite skimmed milk generally costing cafés the same as regular, full cream milk. There is also an increasingly common EGP 50 (USD 1) surcharge for alternative milk options such as oat milk, coconut milk, or lactose-free milk.

While these products are more expensive than standard dairy milk, a closer look at the numbers suggests that the surcharge can significantly exceed the additional ingredient cost. A one-litre bottle of lactose-free milk typically costs between EGP 100 (USD 2) and EGP 110 (USD 2.11) in Egypt.

A standard milk-based coffee drink usually contains between 200 and 250 millilitres of milk, meaning one litre can produce roughly four to five cups. At an additional EGP 50 (USD 1) per cup, a café could generate between EGP 200 (USD 4) and EGP 250 (USD 4.79) in surcharges from a single litre of lactose-free milk alone.

That amount is roughly double the retail cost of the milk before accounting for the base price of the coffee itself. While coffee shops also face labour, rent, utility, and other operating expenses, the figures raise questions about how closely some surcharges align with the actual increase in ingredient costs.

The discussion comes amid broader changes in Egypt’s coffee market. According to market research firm Euromonitor International, Egypt’s café and coffee shop sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for specialty coffee and the expansion of both local and international brands.

Across Cairo and Alexandria, specialty coffee shops expanded, with independent cafés and local chains helping turn coffee into a daily ritual for many consumers.

As the market evolved, many cafés adopted pricing structures common within the global specialty coffee industry. International chains such as Starbucks and Costa Coffee routinely charge extra for customisations, including alternative milk, flavoured syrups, additional espresso shots, and blended drink preparations. Similar pricing practices became visible across the growing sector.

While customers have become increasingly vocal about extra charges, cafés have been operating in a challenging environment. According to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), prices for coffee, tea, and cocoa rose by 6.5 percent year-on-year in June 2025. At the same time, businesses relying on imported coffee beans and specialty ingredients have had to contend with currency fluctuations and higher import costs, adding further pressure to operating expenses.

The gap between business logic and customer perception explains why the discussion has gained attention online.

Research on consumer behaviour further explains why these charges often generate strong reactions. A 2025 study published in Cornell Hospitality Quarterly, a peer-reviewed academic journal, found that consumers are more likely to react negatively to additional fees when they perceive them as unfair, particularly when those charges are added separately from the advertised price. In such cases, dissatisfaction is often driven less by the amount itself and more by whether customers believe the charge is justified.

When customers post online about small additional charges for their coffee modifications, such as blending drinks, changing milk types, or adding extras to an order, a debate erupts. While each fee may appear minor on its own, they have become a recurring point of discussion among consumers.

As cafés continue to evolve and competition grows, transparency may become just as important as pricing itself. What appears to frustrate many consumers is not necessarily the cost itself, but the feeling of being surprised by it. In that sense, the conversation surrounding coffee prices is about more than coffee. It reflects a growing sensitivity to how businesses price everyday experiences and where consumers draw the line between reasonable charges and unnecessary extras.