Egypt Defeat Israel to Secure World Championship Bronze in Fencing

Egypt’s men’s fencing team won the bronze medal at the World Fencing Championships after edging Israel 39-38 in a third-place match on Wednesday, 29 July.

The Egyptian quartet of Mohamed El-Sayed, Youssef Shamel, Mahmoud Mohsen and Mahmoud El-Sayed finished on the podium after an impressive run through the tournament in Hong Kong, which runs from July 22 to 30.

Egypt opened its campaign with a 44-33 victory over Portugal in the round of 32 before edging Spain 36-35 in the last 16.

The team then produced a commanding display in the quarter-finals, beating Russia 45-35 to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Egypt’s bid for a place in the final ended with a 41-32 defeat to Kazakhstan, but the team recovered to beat Israel in a closely fought bronze-medal match, with the contest decided by a golden touch after the scores were tied at 38-38.

The result adds to a growing list of achievements for Egypt’s men’s epee team, which has established itself among the world’s leading sides in recent years. In 2025, the team made history by winning their first-ever Fencing World Cup title, defeating world champions and hosts Hungary 45–37 in the final after a run that included victories over Olympic champions South Korea and France.

Egypt also reached the quarter-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.