Egypt to Launch Second Phase of East Nile Monorail on Saturday

Egypt will begin operating the second phase of the East Nile Monorail on Saturday, 27 June, completing the full 56.5-kilometre line linking Greater Cairo with the New Administrative Capital, the Ministry of Transport announced.

The newly opened section extends from Cairo Stadium Station in Nasr City to El-Mosheer Tantawy Station and includes six stations: Cairo Stadium, Hisham Barakat, Al-Azhar University, Seventh District, Field Marshal Ahmed Ismail, and Jehan El-Sadat.

With the launch of the second phase, the East Nile Monorail will now operate across its entire route of 22 stations, stretching from Cairo Stadium to the City of Justice in the New Administrative Capital.

According to the Minister of Transportation Kamel El-Wazir, the completed line will improve connections between Cairo, Giza, Qalyubia, New Cairo, and the New Administrative Capital through its interchange with Metro Line 3 at Cairo Stadium Station.

The ministry said the monorail will operate daily from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM. A 50 percent discount on full-fare tickets will continue to be available every Friday, Saturday, and on official public holidays to encourage more passengers to use the service and visit the New Administrative Capital.

According to the ministry, the new stations will provide easier access to residential neighbourhoods, universities, hospitals, commercial centres, sports facilities, and government institutions across Nasr City, New Cairo, and the New Administrative Capital.

The East Nile Monorail is also integrated with Egypt’s wider public transport network through connections to Metro Line 3 at Cairo Stadium Station and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) at the Arts and Culture City Station. Future plans include linking the line to Metro Line 4 at Hisham Barakat Station and the planned Metro Line 6 at El Narges Station.

Egypt launched the first phase of the East Nile Monorail in May 2026, connecting New Cairo with the New Administrative Capital. The completion of the second phase marks the full operation of the country’s first monorail line, part of the government’s broader strategy to expand electric mass transit and reduce road congestion across Greater Cairo.