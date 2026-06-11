Egypt Aims to Vaccinate at Least 70 Percent of Stray Dogs

Egypt is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of stray dogs against rabies as part of a broader shift toward a more scientific and regulated framework for managing the stray dog population, according to the General Authority for Veterinary Services.

Speaking during a meeting of the House of Representatives’ Agriculture and Irrigation Committee on Wednesday, chaired by former minister El-Sayed El-Quseir, the authority’s head Dr. Hamed Moussa El-Aknes said the new approach will rely on modern tools to address the issue through population control, vaccination, and humane interventions.

El-Aknes emphasized that stray dogs have a high reproduction rate, making rabies prevention and population management a public health priority that requires “scientific solutions based on population management and vaccination rather than old methods.”

He added that the authority, in coordination with several ministries, is working to secure rabies vaccine doses and other necessary supplies to implement the plan in the coming period.

He also clarified that the vaccination target of no less than 70 percent is intended to achieve a minimum level of disease control, noting that full herd immunity would require coverage of around 80 percent.

El-Aknes further described the stray dog challenge as a societal responsibility rather than the task of a single entity, rejecting criticism that places the burden solely on veterinary authorities.

He said the government is coordinating with the cabinet and the Ministry of Agriculture to implement regulatory decisions designed to address long-standing challenges that have accumulated over the years.

On the ground, the authority cited a pilot initiative in Ismailia governorate, where workers were trained in humane capture and handling of stray dogs in cooperation with civil society.

Plans are in place, he said, to expand this model nationwide. He also noted that Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk has directed the expansion of “shelter” facilities across governorates, with several facilities already under construction as part of a comprehensive national management plan.

It was widely estimated that Egypt have between 10 and 12 million stray dogs nationwide, according to figures cited by the Ministry of Agriculture, making stray animal management a significant public health and animal welfare issue.

In 2026, the government reported vaccinating more than 16,000 stray dogs against rabies and sterilizing over 1,600 as part of a nationwide programme aimed at reducing disease transmission and stabilizing populations.