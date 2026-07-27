Egypt Opens First Rapid Diagnostic Tests Factory in the Arab World, Backed by USD 16.55 Million Investment

Egypt inaugurated the first integrated factory in the Arab world dedicated to the production of rapid diagnostic tests on Sunday, 26 July.

The project is designed to strengthen local medical manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, and support export expansion.

The plant, owned by Spectrum Diagnostic Industries, was opened with an investment of USD 16.55 million (EGP 839 million), according to statements from the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The facility is located in the Ismailia Public Free Zone, covering 1,994 square meters, and is expected to create 38 jobs.

It will operate until 2050, supporting Egypt’s wider strategy to localize advanced, technology-based industries and increase the domestic production of diagnostic supplies used for critical public health purposes.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said the project aligns with government priorities to attract investment into strategic industrial sectors because of their strong growth potential and their role in enabling technology transfer and deepening local manufacturing capabilities.

He added that the ministry continues to improve the investment climate by providing comprehensive support to investors, with a focus on technology and innovation-driven industries.

Furthermore, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem described the facility as a strategic step toward localizing production of rapid tests used to detect infectious diseases and epidemics, assist in drug screening, and identify cancer biomarkers.

Hashem further noted that local production is expected to reduce reliance on imported diagnostic tests, delivering estimated annual import savings of around USD 30 million (EGP 1 billion), while also creating opportunities to expand exports of higher-value medical products.

During the event, ministers toured the plant’s new production line and reviewed the advanced manufacturing technologies used in rapid diagnostic test production, highlighting the coordinated approach between the ministries of industry, health, and investment, the Egyptian Drug Authority, and the private sector to strengthen Egypt’s pharmaceutical and medical industries.