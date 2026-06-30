Suez Canal Revenue Rises 23 Percent in the 2025/2026 Fiscal Year as Regional Tensions Ease

Revenues from the Suez Canal reached USD 4.67 billion (EGP 230.22 billion) in the 2025/2026 fiscal year, a 23 percent increase since the year before, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chair Ossama Rabie stated in an interview with Ahmed Mousa on the Sada Al-Balad TV show on Sunday, 28 June. Rabie briefed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a separate meeting the same day.

During the meeting, Rabie and El-Sisi discussed recent developments in relation to the production of twelve new, advanced “REZK” class deep-sea fishing vessels. These vessels, designed for high-seas fishing, are to be manufactured in Egypt. The President also reviewed the construction of new fibreglass boats, including the completion of hulls for three cruise launches, to support both Nile and maritime tourism.

The increase in Suez Canal revenues indicates an easing of regional tensions, including a recent decline in hostilities between Iran and the United States.

Due to regional tensions in 2024, specifically in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, Suez Canal revenues fell to USD 3.9 billion (EGP 192.28 billion). Shipping in the region was significantly disrupted by Houthi raids on Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea that year, amid Israel’s war on Gaza. The Canal witnessed a 50 percent decrease in the number of vessels in the same year, 2024, with cargo traffic falling by 64.4 percent.

Previously, in 2023, revenues from the Canal had reached a record-breaking USD 9.4 billion (EGP 463.45 billion), despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the years before.

Revenues from the Canal are an integral part of the Egyptian economy, particularly as a source of foreign currency. According to the SCA, from 2019 to 2024, the Canal generated USD 40 billion in revenue for Egypt’s economy.

Last year, in a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, Rabie set out the SCA’s projected revenues for the coming fiscal years. Projections by the SCA show improved revenues in the 2027/2028 financial year, at approximately USD 10 billion (EGP 493 billion).





