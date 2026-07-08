Egypt’s Football Association Slams Referee After World Cup Exit to Argentina

Egypt’s 2026 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment on Tuesday, 7 July, as reigning champions Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in the Round of 16. The result was immediately overshadowed by a fierce controversy over the match’s officiating.

The Egyptian national team had appeared on the verge of one of the tournament’s great upsets, with goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico that put the team’s head coach, Hossam Hassan’s side firmly in control, before Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernandez combined to stage a stunning late comeback for the holders.

French referee François Letexier, not Argentina’s recovery, dominated the post-match conversation, as a goal from Zico was ruled out after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for a foul while two separate incidents involving Egyptian players inside Argentina’s penalty area went without review. The decisions drew immediate condemnation from Egyptian players and officials.

“Not fair, not fair. The referee was the reason for the defeat,” said Zico after the final whistle.

Coach Hassan was similarly unsparing. He told reporters, “We were the better team and imposed our strategy on our opponents. I don’t know why our goal was disallowed.”

“The World Cup is all about marketing. They wanted Messi to remain in the tournament for as long as possible,” he went further, suggesting the tournament’s commercial interests had shaped the outcome.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA), headed by Engineer Hany Abo Rida, released a formal statement echoing those grievances, expressing “strong dissatisfaction” with the refereeing and flagging what it described as a failure to apply VAR consistently. The association said it would pursue “all available measures under applicable regulations” to defend the national team’s interests, perhaps insinuating that it may file a formal complaint with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The statement also praised the players for delivering performances that “reflected the spirit and character” of Egyptian football, and pledged to continue a national development program aimed at expanding youth participation and talent discovery in the years ahead.

Egypt’s run, their first World Cup appearance in decades, had captured the imagination of fans across the Arab world. The manner of their exit, however, is likely to fuel debate long after the tournament concludes.