Saqqara Development Project Enhances Roads and Visitor Services While Preserving Egypt’s Heritage

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched a development project at the Saqqara archaeological site to upgrade internal roads and enhance visitor services, reinforcing the destination’s standing as a world-class heritage location.

Announced on Saturday, 18 July, 2026, the initiative is implemented by the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and targets improvements to strengthen the overall visitor experience while protecting the site’s historic and archaeological character.

The project is designed to meet the growing demand from both Egyptian visitors and international tourists by improving infrastructure within the archaeological area.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy described the initiative as part of Egypt’s broader vision for developing archaeological sites through an integrated approach that balances conservation with modern infrastructure and visitor facilities.

SCA Secretary-General Hisham El-Leithy said the project includes upgrading the internal road network inside the archaeological zone to facilitate movement between different monuments.

He stressed that all development activities are being carried out according to internationally recognized engineering and conservation standards and that the enhancements are expected to provide a safer, more convenient environment for visitors, including organized tourist groups.

According to Amr El-Tayeb, Director General of the Saqqara Archaeological Area, the initiative also includes a package of visitor-focused service upgrades.

These measures include the installation of seating areas, the creation of shaded rest points at key locations, and improvements to visitor amenities in line with international best practices for heritage site management.

The project will also provide dedicated wheelchair-accessible pathways to allow visitors with disabilities to move more easily throughout the site and access a broader range of monuments.