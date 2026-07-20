Labour Ministry Confirms Paid Holiday for 23 July Revolution Anniversary, With Rules on Work and Compensation

Egypt’s Ministry of Labour announced on 20 July 2026 that Thursday, 23 July 2026, will be a fully paid official holiday for workers covered by the provisions of the Labour Law issued under Law No. 14 of 2025, in celebration of the anniversary of the 23 July Revolution.

Minister Hassan Raddad stated that the decision is part of the legal framework governing paid leave on official holidays and occasions designated by the minister responsible for labour affairs, as implemented under Article 129 of the Labour Law.

The minister added that employers may still require employees to work on that day if operational circumstances make it necessary.

In such cases, employees are entitled to compensation equivalent to twice their daily wage in addition to their regular pay, or receive an alternate day off in compensation, provided the employee submits a written request to be filed in their personnel records, in accordance with the Labour Law provisions.

Raddad emphasized that the holiday is a fully paid public holiday covered under Labour Ministerial Decree No. 294 of 2025, which lists official holidays and occasions that qualify for paid leave.

To ensure correct implementation across workplaces, the Ministry of Labour issued an official notice on Monday to labour directorates in all governorates, directing them to monitor compliance at worksites and production locations.

The minister then instructed officials in the ministry’s central directorates and the labour directorates in governorates to publish the notice’s provisions in their relevant work environments, notify employers and workers accordingly, and follow up to confirm that the legal protections are applied properly.