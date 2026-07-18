Algorithms and Plastic Surgery Are Reshaping Egyptian Celebrity Faces

Scrolling through Egyptian entertainment news today might create a strange sense of déjà vu. Actresses, singers, celebrities, and media personalities might start to look the same. Their cheekbones are high, their noses are uniformly sculpted, their jaws are defined, and their lips have the same full shape. These celebrities, women and men alike, have more in common than being undeniably beautiful. They might have the same plastic surgeon who has a face template that perfectly captures the modern beauty standards, making them indistinguishable from one another.

Egyptian actors, actresses, and singers, who once had varied and distinct faces, are increasingly converging on a single aesthetic template borrowed from Western beauty standards that have become the global norms of beauty, according to a 2024 study by the Lebanese American University. The paper also states that relentless Instagram algorithms reinforce the beauty standards mass-produced in cosmetic clinics. The result is a creeping homogenization of Egyptian beauty.

The golden age face

Between the 1930s and 1970s, Egyptian cinema’s golden age produced a constellation of actresses each defined by a look that belonged to no one else.

Faten Hamama, dubbed the “Lady of the Arab Screen,” was known for subtle features and a soft-spoken daintiness that set her apart from every contemporary. Hind Rostom, Egypt’s equivalent to Hollywood’s Marilyn Monroe, radiated a bold, unapologetic sensuality. Soad Hosny, the “Cinderella of Egyptian Cinema,” charmed with playful innocence and soft features. Zubaida Tharwat won over audiences with striking doe eyes so singular that Al Kawakeb Magazine named her the most beautiful woman in the Middle East in 1955.

These iconic women did not look alike, and each face was unique. However, that world of celebrating uniqueness began to erode with the rise of satellite television and collapsed entirely with the use of smartphones. As Egyptian beauty standards evolved across generations, what was once shaped by local ideals, soft curves, expressive eyes, and the particular warmth of a Mediterranean complexion of olive, bronze, and golden undertones came increasingly under the influence of the globalized, digitized gaze of filters that flatten and westernize facial aesthetics, according to a 2024 study.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become the primary venues for the dissemination of beauty ideals, driven by influencers and celebrities whose faces are curated, filtered, and surgically enhanced. This has given rise to the “Instagram Face,” a look defined by plump lips, high cheekbones, a narrow nose, and cat-like eyes, and it has proven to be viral.

A study by Swinburne University published in 2025 analyzed 225 beautifying Instagram filters and found that they uniformly push users toward the same limited template, leaving little room for individual expression or cultural difference.

TikTok’s algorithm, on the other hand, actively selects and amplifies content that conforms to Western beauty ideals, while suppressing content that does not, a 2022 study by Griffith University in Australia reported.

A 2024 review by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Romania, which included 14,000 participants, found that social media significantly influences decisions to undergo cosmetic procedures, with engagement on social platforms being a stronger predictor of surgical interest than body dissatisfaction itself.

The consequences are visible on screens and in clinics. Globally, nearly 38 million aesthetic procedures were performed in 2024, a figure that reflects a world increasingly converging on the same idea of what a face should look like, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

On that front, Egypt has not been immune. Plastic surgery is becoming increasingly popular and culturally acceptable among Middle Eastern women, with injection procedures, fillers, Botox, and rhinoplasty being among the most requested treatments. In 2018, Egypt ranked first among Arab countries for cosmetic plastic surgery and ranked 19th worldwide.

The “fox eye” trend, an elongated, lifted eye shape, has surged in popularity, becoming common on Egyptian red carpets as it is in Los Angeles.

The pressure falls heaviest on those in the public eye. Amina Khalil, an Egyptian actress, was asked by many directors to get a nose job to make it as an actress —an act she has refused to do.

Meanwhile, others like the Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny joined the trend and had a jawline and chin sculpture along with a nose job.

Cultural stakes

With its wealth of art and talent, Egyptian cinema was once the Hollywood of the Arab world. When Zubaida Tharwat’s doe eyes or Soad Hosny’s Cinderella charm captivated audiences across the Arab world, they were exporting something genuinely Egyptian rooted in a specific place and history.

Today, that exportable distinctiveness is harder to find.

The new face of Egyptian cinema is beautiful, polished, and global, and in being global, it is perhaps less Egyptian. Audiences who once knew that a face could be a signature are being taught by the algorithm that signatures might be inefficient.

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