Egyptian Cardiologist Alia Abdel Fattah Wins Global Award for Heart Imaging

In an intensive care unit at Kasr Al-Ainy Hospital, where cardiac crises unfold in minutes rather than hours, Alia Hassan Abdel Fattah spent much of her career arguing for a tool that few of her colleagues thought belonged there: the nuclear imaging scanner. Three decades later, that argument has earned her one of cardiology’s highest global honors.

Abdel Fattah, a professor of critical care medicine at Cairo University’s Kasr Al-Ainy Faculty of Medicine, has been selected by the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) to receive its 2026 Gold Medal for Global Impact in Nuclear Cardiology, the society’s field-defining recognition for physicians who have advanced the discipline worldwide. She is set to accept the medal in person at the 31st ASNC Annual Scientific Session in Las Vegas, taking place from 16 to 19 September.

The award recognizes her career and work to adapt elective heart care to the chaos of the intensive care unit, where critically ill patients are often too unstable to wait for conventional testing. Abdel Fattah, the former head of Kasr Al-Ainy’s Critical Care Department, is one of the first physicians anywhere to fold nuclear cardiology into acute critical care, a shift that gave doctors treating high-risk patients new ways to diagnose and monitor heart damage in real time.

That work took institutional form in the Myocardial Nuclear Imaging Unit, which she founded within the Critical Care Department. Under her direction, the unit produced a body of clinical studies that reshaped protocols for diagnosing and managing acute cardiac emergencies, earning her recognition in the international medical literature.

Her ties to the ASNC run back to the society’s founding. She was among its founding members when it was established in 1993, shaping the professional infrastructure of a field she would later be honored for advancing on a global scale.

The National Council for Women issued a congratulatory statement honoring Abdel Fattah’s achievement as an Egyptian woman progressing in medicine and science. Colleagues and the medical press describe her influence as extending well past her own patients and publications.

Over four decades in academic medicine, she trained generations of cardiologists and critical care specialists who now practice across Egypt and internationally — a mentorship record that accounts as central to her legacy, alongside her clinical breakthroughs.

The ASNC gold medal is awarded to no more than one recipient a year and is open to physicians and researchers worldwide who have made major contributions to advancing nuclear cardiology globally, whether through education, training, clinical practice or research. The society, founded in 1993 and now counting more than 5,200 members, positions itself as the leading international body for education and standards in cardiovascular imaging.

Abdel Fattah’s medal caps a career spent making the case that critical care medicine and nuclear imaging need not operate in separate silos.