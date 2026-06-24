Barcelona Sign Egyptian Forward Hamza Abdelkarim on Permanent Deal

FC Barcelona have completed the permanent signing of Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim from Al Ahly after exercising the purchase option included in his loan agreement, the Spanish club confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a contract with the Catalan side until 30 June 2029.

Abdelkarim joined Barcelona on loan during the winter transfer window before officially joining the club’s Under-19 side in March, following delays related to registration procedures. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against Huesca before netting a hat-trick against UD Montecarlo, prompting the club to make the move permanent.

The young striker is currently with Egypt’s senior national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has featured in the Pharaohs’ opening matches against Belgium and New Zealand.

Abdelkarim joined Al Ahly in 2020 and made his senior debut in February 2025 at the age of 17, becoming the club’s youngest first-team player in more than 20 years. He went on to make nine senior appearances before joining Barcelona earlier this year.

Barcelona have increasingly invested in developing young talent as part of their long-term sporting strategy, while Egyptian footballers have continued to attract growing interest from European clubs in recent years, reflecting the rising international profile of Egypt’s domestic talent.