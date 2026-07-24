Egypt Reaffirms Support for GCC and Jordan Following Iranian Attacks

Egypt expressed its support on Friday, 24 July, for a joint statement issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan condemning recent Iranian attacks, reaffirming its solidarity with Arab states and backing measures to safeguard their security and sovereignty.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad said the GCC-Jordan statement reflected a unified Arab position in confronting the attacks, adding that Egypt fully supports the legitimate measures taken by Arab states to preserve their security, stability, and sovereignty.

Earlier on Thursday, the GCC member states and Jordan issued a joint statement condemning what they described as Iranian attacks targeting Gulf countries and Jordan, calling them a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Egypt also condemned attacks targeting the sovereignty of Arab states, civilians, civilian facilities, and vital infrastructure, while rejecting any actions that threaten the security and freedom of international navigation.

The ministry reiterated Egypt’s position on the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of all states, reject the use or threat of force, and uphold the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

The statement added that adherence to these principles is essential to maintaining regional and international peace and security.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following a series of Iranian attacks targeting Gulf states and Jordan.